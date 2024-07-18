Lowry Leads as McIlroy and Woods Struggle at British Open

In a story for AFP, Kieran Canning reports that Shane Lowry surged to the top of the leaderboard at five under par, capitalizing on calmer late afternoon conditions at Royal Troon during the 152nd British Open. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods faced a nightmare start, with McIlroy shooting a seven-over-par 78 and Woods struggling to a 79. McIlroy's round was derailed by double bogeys on the eighth and 11th holes, leaving him focused on just making the cut. Lowry, who won the British Open five years ago, birdied three of five holes around the turn and added another birdie on the 18th to lead by two shots.

The challenging weather conditions on Scotland’s west coast took a toll on many top players. Justin Thomas, a two-time major winner, is close behind Lowry at three under par, while recent USPGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is among a group at two under, which also includes Justin Rose. World number one Scottie Scheffler, despite struggling on the greens, finished one under par. McIlroy's hopes of ending a decade-long wait for a major title are now slim after a series of misfortunes, including an unlucky bunker incident on the eighth hole.

In stark contrast, Bryson DeChambeau, who has performed well in majors this year, found the windy links golf conditions tough, ending six over par for his opening nine holes. However, he made a comeback with an eagle on the 17th to finish with a 76. DeChambeau expressed pride in his perseverance, while Thomas praised his own solid play, recovering from a double bogey at the 12th to shoot a 68. Tiger Woods, battling suggestions that he should retire, acknowledged his struggles after posting a 79, admitting, "I didn't do a whole lot of things right today."

(Source: Agence France-Presse)