Liza out of the equation — Sara

Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday said First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos had nothing to do with her resignation from the Cabinet.

“No, she had nothing to do with our work with President Marcos,” Duterte told reporters after the turnover ceremony at the Department of Education central office in Pasig City.

Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara officially took over the helm at the DepEd, succeeding Duterte who resigned as secretary of education and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict last month.

Duterte once again did not give a reason for quitting the posts, saying she would need to sit down with reporters to discuss it.

“We need a sit-down for the reasons. It was something personal between me and President Marcos which stemmed from what we discussed before I agreed to run for vice president, something to do with work and something about the nation,” she said in English and Filipino.

In a symbolic gesture during the simple turnover ceremony at the DepEd’s Bulwagan ng Karunungan, Duterte handed over the department seal and flag to Angara.

In his inaugural speech, Angara expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his commitment to improve basic education in the country.

“It was a big honor for President Marcos to appoint me as head of the DepEd,” Angara said in Filipino.

“I humbly accept in response to the trust and challenge of the President to greatly improve the programs that would raise the quality of education for our students,” he added.

Angara, the 37th education secretary, paid tribute to his predecessor and other outgoing DepEd officials for their dedication and service.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Vice President Sara Duterte and the other outgoing officials who for the past two years stood up to the challenge and on whom the students and teachers relied,” he said.

Angara underscored the importance of building on their efforts.

“We will build on what you had started,” he told Duterte. “Your work will serve as the strong foundation for the programs and projects we will advance.”

Appointed by the President earlier this month, Angara vowed to “hit the ground running” and continue to advocate for reforms in the DepEd.

In her message, Duterte warmly welcomed Angara.

“Welcome to the chaos, Secretary,” she said.

Duterte expressed her gratitude “to all those who helped and participated in our goal to reach the dream.”

“To my DepEd non-teaching family, thank you so much. Finally, to our teachers, thank you for your unwavering service to our country,” she said.

Duterte on Thursday ruled out the possibility of accepting another Cabinet post under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., saying she will just focus her time on her role as the country’s second highest elected official.

“I will no longer serve in another Cabinet post under the Marcos administration,” Duterte told reporters.

According to her, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) have many projects such as providing medical and burial assistance to the needy and even training for public school teachers that she could focused on.

In this way, she explained, her time would not be divided into going to her office at the OVP and the DepEd or another Cabinet post.