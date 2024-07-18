‘Kidney trafficker’ faces dismissal

The nurse from the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) linked to the alleged illegal kidney trafficking in Bulacan could face dismissal, according to the hospital’s official.

In a television interview on Thursday, NKTI executive director Dr. Rose Marie Rosete-Liquete said the hospital administration advised Allan Ligaya, the suspected leader of the alleged group behind the illegal kidney sale, to come to work and answer interviews if needed to clear his name.

The official added that their employee’s alleged involvement in the sale of kidneys in Bulacan “is a reason for termination if that will be proven” but added that the NKTI cannot prove anything beyond Ligaya’s working hours unless there would be witnesses who would directly point at him.

“As of now, we cannot really prove his involvement in this,” Liquete said.

To recall, three alleged kidney traffickers was arrested by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents in Bulacan on Tuesday and authorities said that the suspects allegedly recruited victims and facilitated the transfer of their kidney for P200,000.

After receiving a down payment, victims were transferred to a house in Barangay Tungkong Mangga, San Jose del Monte in Bulacan where they were held while undergoing various medical procedures until their kidneys were harvested.