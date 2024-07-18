It’s time to finally achieve your travel goals this 2024 with Emirates

Fly Emirates for your next getaway and make your journey memorable with the airline’s award-winning on-board features. Be entertained with Emirates’ inflight entertainment system ice offering over 6,500 channels of movies, TV shows, music, and games, on demand and in multiple languages. You’ll also get to enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity onboard, once you sign up to join Emirates Skywards, and savor the flavors of your destination through multicourse meals and complimentary drinks.

To help you plan your getaway, Emirates has rounded up some hidden gems in these popular featured destinations for a truly unique adventure.

Madrid

In Madrid, the iconic Calle Gran Via awaits. Take a leisurely stroll through Spain's most popular street where you'll find numerous shops and restaurants offering something for every adventurous soul. Along the iconic thoroughfare is also Plaza del Callao, where you'll find the majestic Monasterio de las Descalzas Reales. Exploring the monastery, you'll find thousands of artworks by famous painters, all contained within the peace and tranquility of its walls. If you're a connoisseur of theater, there are numerous places that you can visit such as the Lope de Vega Theater, Teatro Rialto, EDP Gran Vía Theater, and Teatro Muñoz Seca. Finally, there's Calle de la Montera, where you can take a break from all the exploring with countless restaurants lined along the pedestrian-friendly street. It also leads to Puerto del Sol, one of the most iconic attractions of Madrid.

Paris

For a more local and offbeat experience of Paris, take a stroll or a boat ride along the Canal Saint-Martin, the quieter and more laid-back counterpart of River Seine. The 4.5km canal, of which 2km is underground, interweaves through charming boutiques, cafes, and vibrant neighborhoods. It also boasts iconic canal locks, footbridges, and swing bridges. For a picturesque slice of Parisian life, travelers can head over to the Cité des Fleurs (City of Flowers), a pedestrian street located in the 17th arrondissement of Paris. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the cobblestoned street is lined with quaint and colorful houses teeming with beautiful flowers and trees.

Milan

While a cemetery is unlikely to top any traveler’s bucket list, the Cimitero Monumentale (Monumental Cemetery) is worth a visit. An impressive outdoor museum spanning 250,000 square metres, it is known for its sculptures, monuments, and tombs, created by various renowned artists and architects. Guided tours are available for those who wish to explore the cemetery’s history and artistic heritage. Cinephiles and dessert aficionados alike can then check out Bar Luce, a café designed by film director Wes Anderson. Inspired by Italian pop culture of the 1950s and 1960s, the bar’s design pays homage to the city itself as well as Milanese cafes of the past.

Dubai

For those looking to take a creative break, the Dubai Design Week returns from November 5 to 10, 2024. From architecture, product design, to graphic design and interiors, this edition will focus on designing for a sustainable future, with exhibitions, marketplaces, and workshops taking place at Dubai Design District.

Home away from home

Being one of the most popular destinations for Filipino tourists and workers with over 421,000 Filipinos living there, Dubai offers experiences both new and familiar. Explore the City’s unique attractions without missing home with hundreds of dining, retail, and lifestyle establishments catering to Filipinos.

Get more from your journey with My Emirates Pass

Emirates passengers flying to, through, or back to Dubai can enjoy more for less with My Emirates Pass. Leveraging their boarding passes, passengers can unlock exclusive discounts at a wide range of retail, leisure, and dining establishments, as well as top attractions and luxury spas across Dubai and the UAE. From now until September 30, 2024, Emirates customers can experience Dubai’s bucket-list attractions, including thrilling water parks and the world's highest observation deck at Burj Khalifa At The Top, with discounts on admission tickets. They simply need to present a physical or digital boarding pass along with a valid form of identification at participating venues to access the deals and discounts.

In addition, travelers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class from now until July 21, 2024, will be able to enjoy a complimentary two-night stay at the 5-star luxury hotel JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, while those traveling in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay. This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours, for travel dates between July 4, 2024, and September 15, 2024.

Learn more about My Emirates Pass or visit emirates.com for more information.

