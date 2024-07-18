Injured MPD cops feted

The local government of Manila has lauded four Manila Police District (MPD) officers for their bravery during an arrest operation that left them injured on 11 July 2024.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has commended the police officers — including MPD-Intelligence Division chief Police Lieutenant Colonel John Guiagui, Police Major Dave Apostol and two others — who were wounded in a shootout with a crime suspect in Balut, Tondo.

“They are recovering from their injuries and we wish them a speedy recovery and return to duty,” Lacuna said. “We also commend the law enforcement units involved for their persistence despite encountering armed resistance.”

The operation targeted Archie Juco, also known as “RJ Juco,” who was wanted for murder. Juco and another suspect were killed in the exchange of gunfire.