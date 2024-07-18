High-grade ‘weed’ intercepted

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) reported that its operatives have seized a substantial amount of high-grade marijuana, known as “Kush,” at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City.

This comes following a joint operation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP), and the NAIA Inter Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG).

Reports said that the BoC duty examiner flagged a suspicious inbound parcel shipped from Anaheim, California, USA. Initially declared as containing shirts, sweaters, and windbreakers, the package triggered suspicion during X-ray screening.