High-grade ‘weed’ intercepted

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) reported that its operatives have seized a substantial amount of high-grade marijuana, known as “Kush,” at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City.
This comes following a joint operation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP), and the NAIA Inter Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG).
Reports said that the BoC duty examiner flagged a suspicious inbound parcel shipped from Anaheim, California, USA. Initially declared as containing shirts, sweaters, and windbreakers, the package triggered suspicion during X-ray screening.
A PDEA Narcotics Detection dog alerted on the parcels, prompting a manual inspection that confirmed the presence of illegal drugs. The confiscated substances were inventoried in the presence of a Pasay City government official.
The PNP-AVSEGROUP identified six individuals from Laguna Province as the intended recipients, who are currently at large. The seized drugs are now under the custody of the PDEA National Office in Quezon City for proper handling and disposal.
Meantime, PNP Aviation Security Group Director PBGen. Christopher Nortes Abrahano lauded the collaborative efforts of NAIA-IADITG members for the successful interception.
Abrahano stressed that such operations serve as a strong deterrent to drug traffickers and reiterated the PNP AVSEGROUP and airport authorities’ commitment to combating drug smuggling and safeguarding public health.