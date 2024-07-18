Hackers of gov't websites arrested

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) pounced on the members of a hacking syndicate that was allegedly responsible for hacking government websites.

The arrest of “Newbiexhacker” in Tagaytay City on 8 July 2024 also paved the way for the discovery of a file that is code-protected and contains sensitive information which was breached from the database of the Philippine Navy.

He disclosed that the data was sent to him by “HAXINJA”, who also has the access code for the said data.

Under the supervision of the NBI - Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD), the confidential informant and “HAXINJA” established communication via phone call where they agreed to collaborate for a certain project called “E-Commerce Website”.

“HAXINJA” confirmed that he has in his possession the pass code to access a Philippine Navy file and will be able to give the same during their meeting which was set on 16 July 2024 in Cagayan de Oro City.

Santiago directed CCD operatives, in coordination with NBI-NEMRO and representatives of Philippine Navy, to hatch an entrapment operation which resulted in the arrest of “HAXINJA” after he gave access to the hacked file, which was confirmed to be a strictly confidential document.

Further, the other files in the flash drive of the subject contain multiple documents and photos obtained from the database of the Philippine Navy.

Santiago added, on the same day, another hacker, “D4rkJ1n”, was arrested in Cubao, Quezon City by CCD operatives. CCD operatives hatched an operation to apprehend “D4rkJ1n”.

He was located at an office in EDSA, Makati. However, upon the arrival of operatives, “D4rkJ1n” attempted to flee on a motorcycle taxi. After a brief chase, “D4rkJ1n” was successfully apprehended at the intersection of EDSA and Main Avenue in Cubao, Quezon City. He was immediately informed of his constitutional rights and placed under arrest.

“HAXINJA” was presented for inquest proceedings for violations of Section 4(a)(1) and Section 5(ii) of RA No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) and Section 29 of RA 10173 (Data Privacy Act of 2012). On the other hand, “D4rkJ1n” was presented for inquest proceedings for violations of Section (a)(5) of RA 10175 and Section 33(a) of RA 8792 (Electronic Commerce Act of 2000).