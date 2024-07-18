Gov’t allots P140-M standby La Niña funds for Mimaropa 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the allotment of P140 million standby funds in preparation for the La Niña phenomenon affecting the Mimaropa region.

In his speech during the distribution of assistance to farmers affected by the El Niño phenomenon in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday, Marcos said the allocated funds will be dispensed to beneficiaries from the provinces of Mindoro Occidental, Mindoro Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan.

“At ngayong paparating na ang tag-ulan, nais kong ipaalam sa inyo na patuloy pong naghahanda ang inyong pamahalaan para sa anumang maaring mangyari (As raining season is coming, I would like you to know that the government continues to prepare for any possible situation),” Marcos said.

He noted the provinces of Palawan and Romblon are expected to experience below-normal rainfall levels in July.

Mimaropa provinces are expected to experience near-normal rainfall from August to September.

Further, above-normal levels are expected in October.