‘Genuine’ universal healthcare pushed

A women’s group on Thursday pushed for a “genuine” universal healthcare, slamming the recent Department of Finance (DOF)’s circular order directing the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to transfer P89.9 billion in unused funds to the national treasury.

In a statement, GABRIELA Secretary-General Clarice Palce said the move is seen as “a blatant attack” on the Filipino people's right to health and “a clear violation of the Universal Healthcare Act.”

"This fund transfer is not just a simple reshuffling of resources. It is a deliberate attempt to further weaken our already struggling public healthcare system and divert crucial funds away from their intended purpose—the health and well-being of the Filipino people," Palce said.

"While PhilHealth claims to have excess funds, millions of Filipinos continue to struggle with exorbitant out-of-pocket medical expenses and inadequate healthcare coverage. This glaring contradiction exposes the fundamental flaws in our current healthcare system,” she added.

Palce argued that “instead of funneling public funds” through PhilHealth, these resources should instead be directly allocated to public hospitals and health facilities.

The group pointed out that the privatization of healthcare has had devastating consequences, particularly for Filipino women who bear the brunt of health-related responsibilities in their families.

“From the lack of accessible maternal healthcare to the insufficient screening for women-specific health issues like breast and cervical cancer, the current system has consistently failed to protect women's health," Palce added.

"We must resist these attempts to further privatize and profit from our health. The people's right to health should never be compromised for bureaucratic or profit-driven interests.”