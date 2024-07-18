‘Doberman’ set for daring Mexico mission

Dave “Doberman” Apolinario will have a little over two weeks to get acclimatized to Mexico City’s sickening 2,240-meters (7,349-feet) elevation as the Filipino southpaw battles Angel “Camaleon” Ayala for the vacant International Boxing Federation flyweight throne on 9 August in Mexico City.

“The latest he will leave for Mexico will be on the 25th,” reported General Santos City tuna importer JC Mananquil, who promotes Apolinario, revealing that the 25-year-old fighter has a visa appointment at the Mexican embassy on Monday.

“If he can get his travel documents fixed on that day, I will put him on the night flight,” businessman Mike Pelayo, the boxer’s chief handler, said.

Apolinario’s training base and apartment in Mexico City are already safe and secured, according to Pelayo.

The scheduled 12-rounder will take place at the Restaurante Arroyo in the Mexican capital.

Apolinario enters the ring armed with a 20-0 win-loss record with 14 knockouts while Ayala also totes an unbeaten mark of 17-0 with seven wins inside the distance.

The fight will take place in Ayala’s backyard after Zanfer Boxing won the rights to stage the fight after beating Ohashi Promotions of Japan.

It will be a tough task for Apolinario given the track record of Filipino fighters on Mexican soil.

But Apolinario’s team remains upbeat about getting the job done since he has proven himself on hostile ground by winning once by first-round knockout in South Africa and twice in Japan.

All of Ayala’s bouts had taken place in Mexico.