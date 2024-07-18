Did Willie Revillame take a swipe at Dingdong Dantes’ show?

The pilot episode of Willie’s show, Wil to Win, gathered 2.7 rating against the Dingdong Dantes-hosted game show Family Feud, which got a 9.6 rating.

Vlogger bashed for telling BINI to follow Sarah Geronimo’s example

A vlogger, Tio Moreno, caught the collective ire of BINI’s fans, Blooms, when he posted a message telling the popular P-pop group to follow Sarah Geronimo’s footsteps.

This was after the vlogger noticed how BINI members went incognito while walking inside an airport by wearing masks and shades to avoid recognition by the fans.

“Sarah Geronimo has been in the music and entertainment industry for over two decades, and her fame remains undiminished. She can dance, sing, act, and model, showcasing her multi-talented and record-breaking abilities.

“Sarah continues to meet the expectations of her supporters and fans with her humility. She never acts like a “disney princess,” whether at the airport or as a guest at events. Her humility sets her apart from others.

“I hope BINI will follow her example. Kim impresses netizens with her feisty action moves.”

That was Moreno’s post, which started indignation from Blooms.

Blooms fiercely defended their idols, citing health reasons for the group’s use of mask.

“I don’t see any issue with them covering their faces. They weren’t paid to show their face at the airport, were they? And I don’t think it’s a lack of humility nor them acting like a Disney princess as you claim. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion and in my opinion, ang kitid ng pananaw sa post na ito (In my opinion the thinking is very narrow minded).”

“The girls have jampacked schedules that’s why they can’t afford to get sick. They travel a lot. Yung pagod and stress nila from their schedules can be a factor to get easily sick kapag naexpose sa sobrang mataong lugar. Yung mask is merely a preventive measure.”

Kim Domingo’s action scene with Coco Martin sparks viewers’ excitement

FPJ’s Batang Quiapo introduced Kim Domingo as its newest character during an action-packed clash with Coco Martin’s Tanggol.

Kim made an explosive debut in the series as the feisty Madonna where she challenged Tanggol in a head-to-head combat. While it remains to be seen whether she will be Tanggol’s ally or enemy, viewers can expect more intense showdowns as she enters Tanggols’s world and pushes him to his limits.

Fans likened Domingo’s Madonna character to Angelina Jolie and Lara Croft.

“Parang pang Hollywood yung aura. Plus yung acting skills niya kahit facial expressions pa lang dama mo na yung angas (The aura is like Hollywood, plus the acting skills, even the facial expressions you can feel the angst),” commented TikTok user @meandMYMATCHA

“Parang si Kim Domingo ay si Angelina Jolie sa dating at aksyunan (It’s like Kim Domingo is Angelina Jolie in stance and in action),” posted netizen Cristina Chua.