Defunding of Cebu dams raises alarm

The defunding of crucial dam projects in Cebu City has sparked significant concern among local officials and residents alike, threatening to exacerbate issues of flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage.

Cebu City Council, through multiple resolutions and an ordinance, had previously committed to constructing dams aimed at mitigating natural disasters and protecting vital government infrastructure and agricultural lands. However, a recent decision to defund these projects, totaling P149,962,027.57, has raised alarm.

North District City Councilor Jerry Guardo, who championed the dam projects, expressed bewilderment over the sudden defunding. He underscored the essential role of these dams in managing water flow, particularly given the anticipated risks associated with the potential La Niña event forecasted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration between June and August 2024.

The Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) had already advanced plans for 13 dam sites along the Pulangbato River and identified additional critical areas in mountain barangays like Pulangbato, Agsungot, Binaliw, Pit-os, Bacayan and Talamban.

The proposed dams had garnered support as priority projects for climate change adaptation from the National Economic and Development Authority.