Debuting Lee rules LPGT Splendido

LAUREL, Batangas — Jiwon Lee marked her professional debut in style on Thursday, besting a stellar cast in stormy conditions to win the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship straight from the junior golf ranks.

Her victory was particularly noteworthy as she conquered severe conditions she rarely encountered in her junior career, coming through with a run of resolute pars to save a 72 and edge out Mikha Fortuna by one stroke, finishing with a two-over 218 total.

The 16-year-old Korean prodigy showcased immense talent, determination and skills honed through her Junior PGT experience, rising above the challenges to become the champion of the sixth leg of this year’s Ladies PGT.

Despite slipping into a joint lead with Fortuna after both matched birdies on the 10th and 13th holes at resumption following an hour-long weather delay, Lee’s poise and determination shone through.

Fortuna, who had sustained her charge with another birdie on the 15th to tie, succumbed to pressure and conceded a costly stroke with a flubbed par-putt from close range on the 16th.

Seizing the opportunity, Lee closed out with grace and composure rarely seen in such inexperienced players, matching Fortuna’s pars in the last two holes to clinch the victory.

“I’m incredibly happy with this win, especially as a professional this time,” said Lee, who earned P101,250 for her first paycheck.

“I’m extremely grateful to be the champion. This achievement was completely unexpected, and I’m still very excited.”

Fortuna finished with a 71 for a 219 total, earning P67,500, while Florence Bisera rallied with a 73 to tie Marvi Monsalve, who carded a 75, for third place at 223, each receiving P56,250.

Min Yeong Kim scored a 75 to share fifth place at 226 with 2022 champion Mafy Singson, who faltered with a 76. Harmie Constantino and Laurea Duque matched 74s for a share of seventh at 228.

Lee’s victory was her second consecutive win at Splendido Taal, having topped the JPGT Luzon Series I’s premier division last May. And this win not only eased her anxiety about her first professional tournament, but also earned her a place among the elite circle of LPGT winners.

“With Mikha playing so well, I really had to catch up. I got a bit nervous because she was hitting it close to the pin, but I focused on competing against myself rather than anyone else,” said Lee of her experience during the final stretch.

Putting from six feet on the last hole to secure the victory, Lee admitted, “My hands were literally shaking. I tried to stay calm and maintain my composure, especially mentally.”

She drained the putt and ascended to the top of the podium, a victory expected to further bolster the young shotmaker’s talent, skills and confidence as she aims for more wins in future LPGT tournaments.

“My goal is to make it to the Match Play Championship later in the season,” said Lee, who also expressed gratitude to her parents, coaches, friends and supporters for their role in her breakthrough showing.