CELEBRATING A 60-YEAR MILESTONE WITH MALAYSIA

Two great nations and their esteemed representatives gathered to fortify our bonds, and I was lucky enough to witness it!

His Excellency Enrique A. Manalo, Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary, welcomed Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, during his inaugural visit to the Philippines. This momentous occasion took place at the prestigious Shangri-La Makati, where we experienced cross-cultural delights at their finest. Only the best for the guest list of over 300 dignitaries. As Philippine nationals, we were asked to wear something inspired by our national clothing, which was a lovely touch.