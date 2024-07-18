CELEBRATING A 60-YEAR MILESTONE WITH MALAYSIA

Two great nations and their esteemed representatives gathered to fortify our bonds, and I was lucky enough to witness it!
His Excellency Enrique A. Manalo, Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary, welcomed Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, during his inaugural visit to the Philippines. This momentous occasion took place at the prestigious Shangri-La Makati, where we experienced cross-cultural delights at their finest. Only the best for the guest list of over 300 dignitaries. As Philippine nationals, we were asked to wear something inspired by our national clothing, which was a lovely touch.
The gala dinner, was graced by Malaysian cultural performances, including one featuring the “Rasa Sayang,” a Malay folk song. All these served as an entertaining backdrop as we enjoyed their incomparable cuisine in a buffet spread. This celebration also marked the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-Philippines Diplomatic Relations. Our long-standing ties with Malaysia have benefited us greatly, with Malaysia being our fifth largest trading partner among ASEAN member states, among other milestones.
I’m honored to bear witness to the cementing of the ties between our two great nations and to enjoy the company of change-makers in the process. I look forward to the innovation and progress that will bear fruit from this. But for now, let’s toast to our ties! Thank you for hosting us, Ambassador Melvin. Cheers!