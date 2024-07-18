Canino skipping SEA V.League

Alas Pilipinas absorbed a major blow in its campaign in the Southeast Asian (SEA) V.League next month after prized winger Angel Canino begged off from participating due to her commitments with De La Salle University (DLSU).

The former University Athletic Association of the Philippines Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player also skipped the national team’s training camp in Japan.

“She has her duties with DLSU and we support her commitment there. Sure, we’d love if she could join the national team training camp, but it’s all good,” Brazilian head coach Jorge Souza De Brito said.

Canino was instrumental in Alas’ historic bronze medal run in the AVC Challenge Cup last June where she was also named Best Opposite Spiker.

She also emerged as one of the top scorers of Alas along with Sisi Rondina during the FIVB Challenger Cup where the Filipinas fell short in the quarterfinals.

National University standout Alyssa Solomon is expected to step up in Canino’s absence in her Alas debut after missing the team’s first two international tournaments due to injury.

Meanwhile, Alas welcomed Filipino-American setter Tina Andaya and libero Hannah Stires, who hooked up with the team in its Himeji training camp until 27 July.