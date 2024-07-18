Biden-Netanyahu Meeting on the Horizon, Despite COVID Hurdle

The White House has expressed optimism about a potential meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the latter's visit to Washington next week. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated that they have "every expectation" the two leaders will meet, despite Biden's recent COVID-19 diagnosis. However, Kirby emphasized that the president's health and recovery remain the top priority, leaving the exact details of the meeting uncertain.

Netanyahu's visit to the US capital includes a scheduled address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, July 24. The invitation, extended by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, has sparked controversy among Democrats due to Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza. With the death toll in Gaza approaching 40,000, predominantly women and children, and widespread displacement and shortages of essential supplies, the conflict is expected to be a central topic of discussion between the two leaders.

Biden's recent COVID-19 diagnosis has added a layer of complexity to the planned meeting. The president, who tested positive on Wednesday while campaigning in Las Vegas, is currently self-isolating at his home in Delaware with reportedly mild symptoms. Despite his illness, the White House assures that Biden remains engaged in his duties, including staying informed on national security matters.

The potential meeting between Biden and Netanyahu comes at a crucial time, with mounting pressure on both leaders regarding the situation in Gaza. As the international community calls for a resolution to the conflict, this high-level discussion could play a significant role in shaping future diplomatic efforts and humanitarian responses in the region.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse (AFP), Anadolu Agency)