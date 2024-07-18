BEAR SIGHTING: NLEX taps ex-Memphis standout

NLEX is bringing in former Memphis Grizzlies player Myke Henry as reinforcement for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 Governors’ Cup.

The Road Warriors announced the signing of the veteran internationalist on Thursday.

Henry, who went undrafted in the 2016 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft, played for the Grizzlies in 2018.

The 31-year-old, 6-foot-6 cager brings a wealth of international and professional experience to NLEX, which looks to surpass its quarterfinals finish in the tournament last year.

Road Warriors head coach Jong Uichico expressed his enthusiasm over Henry’s addition to the team.

“Myke is a well-pedigreed player who we expect will help out the team. He is an all-around player with excellent credentials,” Uichico said.

“We are confident that his experience and versatility will be an asset to our team as we aim for success in the Governors’ Cup.”

Henry is a product of DePaul University. He signed with the OKC Blue in the G-League in 2016.

After his NBA stint, Henry has gained valuable experience playing for various clubs around the world, including teams in Israel, Italy, France, Greece, Poland, Mexico and Indonesia.

Last season, he played for Indonesian team Satria Muda Pertamina.

Henry also suited up for Team USA’s 3x3 team, winning a silver medal at the 2016 World Cup.

Other teams have also named their imports for the conference unfolding next month.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel resident import Justine Brownlee will be back for the Gin Kings’ redemption tour after bowing to TNT in the finals in six games last year.

The naturalized Gilas Pilipinas standout, who powered the national team in ending a 61-year gold medal drought in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, is expected to fly back to Manila by early August after his commitment in Indonesia.

Another familiar face in Allen Durhan returns for the Philippine Cup champion Meralco three years after helping the Bolts finish as runners-up to the Gin Kings in 2022.

Rain or Shine also tapped tried and tested import Aaron Fuller, who had stints with NLEX, Blackwater and TNT.

Magnolia and Blackwater, on the other hand, signed new faces to lead their respective campaigns.

The Hotshots signed NBA veteran and 2017 Slamdunk champion Glenn Robinson III while the Bossing flew in Ricky Ledo.

Robinson, the son of former NBA player Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson, was a second round pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 Draft. Later, he also suited up for Philadelphia, Indiana, Detroit, Golden State and Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Ledo was the Milwaukee Bucks’ second round pick in the 2013 Draft but was traded to Dallas where he played two seasons with the Mavericks and its NBA G League affiliate Texas Legends.

He also made a brief stint with the New York Knicks.