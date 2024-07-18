BATTLE-READY: Astrolabio, Nakatani size each other up

Vincent Astrolabio finally got to size up Japanese pound-for-pound star Junto Nakatani just days before they battle for the World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title showdown at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena in Tokyo.

The meeting took place during Thursday’s press conference in the Japanese capital with the Filipino mandatory challenger expressing confidence that he will get to upset the tall and rangy Nakatani, who is making the first defense of the WBC 118-lb crown.

Joining Astrolabio on the stage was his manager and lead trainer Nonoy Neri, who feels that while Nakatani appears to be the better fighter overall, an upset is not out of the question.

“The plan is for Vincent to press the attack and not allow Nakatani to dictate the tempo because if he does, we will be in big trouble,”Neri, a key member of Manny Pacquiao’s training team, said.

“But our approach won’t be reckless, of course,” he added.

Nakatani brings to the ring a wide array of firepower but his left hand has proven to be destructive.

He utilized that punch when he knocked the WBC crown off Alejandro Santiago of Mexico last February.

But Astrolabio also packs dynamite on both fists although it is unclear if he will be the first to land the first major blow.

The 5-foot-7 Nakatani holds a 27-0 win-loss record with 20 knockouts while Astrolabio, who is about two inches shorter, packs a 19-4 card with 14 knockouts.

To get ready for Astrolabio’s tough challenge, Nakatani set up camp in Los Angeles for a month before heading back to Japan.

Astrolabio, unlike Nakatani, spent the entire camp in Davao City with Neri trying to perfect the game plan meant to render his fancied foe crownless.

If victorious this Saturday, Astrolabio will join Mevin Jerusalem, the WBC minimumweight titlist, as the country’s only reigning world champions.