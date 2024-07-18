Basilan municipality declared ASG-free

TUBURAN, Basilan — In a landmark event during Tuburan’s 50th founding anniversary celebration and Tumahik Festival 2024, the local municipal government unit formally declared Tuburan town as an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG)-free municipality.

Tuburan Mayor Jhaber S. Kallahal made the announcement, emphasizing that this declaration not only signifies victory over a persistent threat but also celebrates the unity and determination of the community.

“This declaration is not just a victory over a threat, but a celebration of our unity and resolve. We have shown that through cooperation and determination, peace is achievable. Tuburan will continue to thrive and prosper, free from fear and violence,” Kallahal said.

The ceremony, held amid festivities and attended by local officials and dignitaries, featured BARMM-MPW Basilan District Engineering Office chief Kasim A Hasanin as the guest of honor and speaker.

Hasanin challenged Tuburan to sustain its progress and combat poverty through sustainable development and unity.

Former governor and current Southern Philippines Development Authority Administrator and CEO, Abduhghani “Gerry” A. Salapuddin, praised the Tuburan LGU for its achievement and encouraged continued efforts towards peace and development.

Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade, acknowledged the significance of Tuburan’s ASG-free status in the broader peace-building efforts in Basilan Province.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives to address sources of conflict, including eradicating clan feuds (rido) and promoting the Small Arms and Light Weapons program.

“Tuburan has faced numerous challenges due to the presence of the ASG. Today’s declaration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to bring lasting peace and development to Basilan Province,” Brig. Gen. Luzon said.

The event culminated in a poignant moment as Mayor Kallahal and barangay chairpersons led the symbolic presentation of surrendered firearms, totaling 11 weapons, including Ingram MAC machine pistols, M203 grenade launchers, M79 grenade launcher, M1 Garand and M1 Carbines.