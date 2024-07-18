Bangsamoro flooding affects 100k families

The massive flooding caused by the recent heavy rains in the Bangsamoro region has now affected 482,464 people, or almost 100,000 families, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its situation report released on Thursday, NDRRMC identified a total of 99,186 families affected by the flood, of which 5,611 families, or 21,015 persons, are sheltered inside 46 evacuation centers.

Seven fatalities were recorded, four from the Zamboanga Peninsula and one from Northern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, two cases of death from the Davao Region and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are still pending validation.

One missing person was reported in Northern Mindanao.

A total of 67 road sections and three bridges were affected.

Meantime, damaged houses were 111 reported in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen, valued at over P2 million.

Damage to infrastructure was likewise estimated at P700,000.

Northern Mindanao had the biggest agri-production loss, valued at 16,187,687.5, while Zamboanga Peninsula’s cost of damage is P1,692,000.

The NDRRMC noted that P13 million worth of assistance has been extended to affected families.

A red alert status was hoisted in BARMM on Monday due to the rapid escalation of the emergency situation in the said region caused by the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat.