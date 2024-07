(July 18 2024)………Sen. Sonny Angara officially took over the Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday, July 18, 2024, succeeding Vice President Sara Duterte, who resigned in June. During a turnover ceremony at the DepEd Complex in Pasig City, Vice Pres. Sara Duterte presented Senator Angara with the agency's flag, seal, and 2024 report.……….Photo/Analy Labor