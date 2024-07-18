Angara officially assumes DepEd chief role

Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara on Thursday officially took the helm at the Department of Education, replacing outgoing Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte, who resigned from the agency last month.

In his keynote speech during the turnover ceremony at the DepEd Complex in Pasig City, Angara expressed his gratitude to Duterte for leading the department for nearly two years and for ensuring a smooth transition.

“I would like to recognize Vice President Sara Duterte and her outgoing officials because, for the past two years, you have been the support of our students and teachers during times of problems,” he said.

“Thank you very much for your cooperation and assistance for a smooth transition. Thank you, Ma'am, to your Undersecretaries and Assistant Secretaries for meeting our team during the transition,” he added.

He continued: “Your work will serve as the ‘strong’ foundation of the programs and projects we will advance. We will build from what we have already started."

Appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier this month, Angara vowed to “hit the ground running” and continue to advocate for reforms in the Department of Education.

"I humbly accept this position, in response to the trust and challenge from our President, to further enhance the programs that will promote high-quality education for our students,” he said.

“We will do everything to achieve the changes and reforms aligned with the goals of a Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

Angara also called on the cooperation of education stakeholders, particularly the staff and employees of the department, to effectively implement his reforms and advocacies.

“As we assume our role and start a new chapter for DepEd, we want to hit the ground running and we want to learn from all of you here as we go along,” he said.

“Please help us in this journey as education is a pillar of our nation's progress. It is only through our nation's efforts that education will be improved and made more effective,” he added.