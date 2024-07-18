Amid rising prices of goods, Bong Go calls for more government interventions to unburden the poor: ‘Unahin ang mga mahihirap!’

During an ambush interview after aiding poor residents in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go addressed several pressing issues affecting Filipinos today, citing the recent Pulse Asia survey that identifies the rising costs of goods and services as the top concern among Filipinos.

According to the survey conducted from June 17-24, 2024, an overwhelming 72% of Filipino adults believe that controlling the spiraling prices of basic commodities should be immediately addressed by the national administration.

“Totoo ‘yan, 72 percent sa mga respondents, concern sa majority ng mga Pilipino ang pagtaas ng presyo sa mga bilihin at serbisyo. Ibig sabihin, mataas ang gastusin ngayong mga panahon. Alam n’yo, napakahirap talaga ngayon,” said Go during the interview on Monday, July 15.

He emphasized the need for prompt government interventions to alleviate these burdens, especially for the impoverished and the agricultural sector.

"Unahin n’yo munang tulungan ang mga mahihirap, ‘yung mga nangangailangan na mga farmers, unahin ninyo. Ang government interventions, tulungan natin ang mga farmers. Dapat masaya ang mga farmers always,” he added.

Go then highlighted the Malasakit Centers' crucial role in providing support and promoting health, especially during these tough economic times: "Kapag nagkasakit ang mga Pilipino, mayroon tayong mga Malasakit Center na handang tumulong sa atin mga kababayan.”

“Malaking tulong itong Malasakit Center sa mga mahihirap dahil kapag nagkasakit hindi niyo na kailangan bumunot sa inyong mga bulsa dahil matutulungan kayo sa inyong pagpapaospital,” he added.

Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, continues to monitor and support the implementation of the Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, which he principally authored and sponsored, to provide one-stop shops for medical assistance programs for poor and indigent patients.

The Malasakit Center, initiated by Go in 2018, aims to streamline the process of availing medical assistance programs by bringing together concerned government agencies under one roof. The Department of Health reported that more or less ten million Filipinos benefitted from the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

Additionally, the Pulse Asia survey revealed other urgent concerns, such as increasing workers' pay.

"Dapat ma-address kaagad itong issues sa ating bansa… Ang ating executive department should address this immediately, ‘yang unemployment rate… at ang importante walang magugutom sa mga kababayan natin mga Pilipino," he added, addressing the growing frustration over workers' wages and need for job creation.

Go then reaffirmed his commitment to support programs and proposed legislation aimed at improving the lives of the underprivileged, emphasizing his ongoing focus on addressing these national issues effectively.

"As legislator patuloy akong susuporta sa mga batas, mga bills na makakatulong sa mga mahihirap. Uunahin ko talaga palagi ang mga mahihirap,” he assured.

Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program, if enacted, to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, he also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

He concluded the interview by expressing his dedication to public service: "Nandito lang ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na handang magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng akin makakaya,” he concluded.