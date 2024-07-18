Aboitiz InfraCapital Allocates P4 Billion for Batangas Biz Hub Expansion

Aboitiz InfraCapital is investing P4 billion to expand its master-planned business district within the LIMA Estate economic zone in Batangas.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Aboitiz InfraCapital announced plans to grow the Biz Hub within LIMA Estate from its current 40 hectares to 70 hectares. The LIMA Estate, situated in Lipa-Malvar, spans nearly 1,000 hectares and currently hosts 180 locators, employs 71,000 people, and houses over 4,000 households.

The company emphasized that the expansion of Biz Hub would strengthen LIMA Estate's role as a driver of economic progress in Southern Luzon, enhancing the region's competitiveness both nationally and globally.

"The Aboitiz Group has proudly served this community for over a decade," stated Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president of LIMA Land and head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.