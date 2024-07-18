A nail makeover

Repair, strengthen and give your nails a makeover using Sally Hansen.

Start your day by choosing the best nail polish for you. Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. collection is the brand’s first 100-percent vegan nail polish. Without compromise, the plant-based formula delivers a rich, smooth and even coat on your nails.

If brilliant shine and lasting strength are what you are looking for, Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear is the way to go. It offers vibrant and shiny shades along with a chip-resistant, fade-resistant and waterproof coat.

Say goodbye to long drying times with Sally Hansen Insta-Dri. Its three-in-one chip-resistant nail polish dries in 60 seconds with just one coat, one stroke. It includes a Perfectionist Brush that follows the shape of your nails to achieve the perfect streak-free shine.

Finally, remove your polish quickly while strengthening your nails simultaneously. The Sally Hansen Strengthening Nail Polish Remover is infused with vitamins and protein which help improve soft and weak nails.

Aside from Sally Hansen’s nail products, Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs instantly gives legs a flawless sun-kissed glow. This lightweight leg makeup infused with Palmaria Extract masks freckles, veins and imperfections while creating the illusion of healthier and firmer-looking legs. On top of that, it’s water- and transfer-resistant, too.