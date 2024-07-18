A Comedic Legend Departs: Bob Newhart Dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan comedian who became one of television's most beloved stars, died on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 94. His publicist, Jerry Digney, announced that Newhart passed away after a series of short illnesses, marking the end of a remarkable career that spanned over six decades.

Newhart rose to fame with his groundbreaking 1960 comedy album The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, which showcased his unique style of one-sided telephone conversations and understated humor. This success catapulted him into television, where he starred in two iconic sitcoms: The Bob Newhart Show (1972-1978) and Newhart (1982-1990). Both series cemented his status as a master of comedic timing and reaction, with Newhart often playing the straight man amidst a cast of eccentric characters.

Throughout his career, Newhart's influence extended beyond his own shows. He made memorable appearances in films such as Elf and later found renewed popularity with younger audiences through his Emmy-winning guest role as Professor Proton on The Big Bang Theory. His comedic style, characterized by a stammering delivery and deadpan reactions, inspired generations of performers and earned him numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Newhart is survived by his four children and several grandchildren. His wife of 60 years, Virginia "Ginnie" Newhart, preceded him in death in 2023. As the entertainment world mourns the loss of this comedic giant, Newhart's legacy as a pioneering stand-up comedian, beloved sitcom star, and master of the understated punchline will continue to influence and delight audiences for years to come.

(This article is based on reporting from the Associated Press, USA TODAY, and NBC News)