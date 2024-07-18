1st One in anniv fan con

Few things generate as much excitement in the vibrant world of fandoms as a fan convention honoring cherished idols. 1st One’s Fan Con, which takes place this year on 3 August at the Music Museum, is expected to be an incredible event that unites fans in the Philippines and worldwide for a weekend of joy, camaraderie and common enthusiasm. According to Ace, 1st One’s leader and lead vocalist, “Every time there’s a Fan Con, all of us members also get very excited; we want to bond not only with our fans who’re present in every gig but also to see the actual faces of the fans who we only interact with online almost every day.”

Fourth ‘For One’ Year

“For One,” the expanding devoted followers of 1st One will come together for this anniversary celebration designed especially for supporters of the well-known idol group. It serves as a forum for “For One” fans, both new and old, to connect and express their love for the band.

Jayson says he’s amazed at how their fandom has grown and expanded, “In our mall tours and events, we see a lot of new faces, new supporters, and fans. We are humbled by the growing attention and support.”

Meet and greet

Max, one of the group’s main vocals, who also helps create the team’s choreographies in collaboration with the other members says, “The Meet and Greet segment is one of our favorite part of all. We get to be in the same photo with ‘For One’.” Fans will be able to engage, ask questions, and even get autographs from their idols during the Meet & Greet session. It’s an opportunity to make lifelong memories with the group.

For those looking to bring home a piece of the event, the exclusive 1st One merchandise will be a treasure trove. Joker says, “From limited-edition apparel and accessories to signed posters and albums, there will be plenty of collectibles for fans to cherish.”