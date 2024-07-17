WHY ‘DA PERS FAMILY’ IS STARTING THE SITCOM RENAISSANCE

The House of Muhlach is, without a doubt, Philippine showbiz royalty. The patriarch, Aga Muhlach, is an award-winning actor and forever heartthrob. Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach, a Miss Universe semi-finalist, actress and host, along with their wonder twins, Andres and Atasha, are leading the renaissance of much-missed situation comedy television fare with their first-ever TV series together, Da Pers Family.

Muhlach said, “Before all the dramas that are staples nowadays, there was a time when every night during prime time on television, audiences got to watch situation comedies. These sitcoms brought families together in their living rooms, sharing quality time, laughing out loud and relating to the characters we portrayed. I want to bring back that enjoyable experience. ‘Yung after dinner, TV time na tapos sitcom. Ang saya nun, di ba? Ang gaan (After dinner, it’s TV time with a sitcom. That’s happiness, right? It’s light-hearted). You go to sleep with a smile on your face. And what’s more, you are with the people you love the most na nagtatawanan (laughing together). Precious ‘yun.”

It was Aga who called his friends, Oki Doki Doc director Danni Caparas and head writer Rhandy Reyes, to help him realize the renaissance of the sitcom genre, infused with many millennial and Gen Z elements.

Familiar and fresh,

Da Pers Family revolves around the Persival family and their struggling business, The Bake Haus of You, owned by Aga and Charlene’s characters. A tempest brews when Aga’s former BFF, portrayed by Roderick Paulate, tries to force them out of business, bringing the Persivals closer together as they fight to save their bakery.

In addition to the star power of the House of Muhlach, Da Pers Family marks the highly anticipated reunion of stars from the beloved Oki Doki Doc sitcom. Aside from Paulete, Bayani Agbayani joins the cast, along with Ces Quesada, Heart Ryan, Chad Kinis, Kedebon Colim and Sam Coloso.