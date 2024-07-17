WHY ‘DA PERS FAMILY’ IS STARTING THE SITCOM RENAISSANCE

The House of Muhlach is, without a doubt, Philippine showbiz royalty. The patriarch, Aga Muhlach, is an award-winning actor and forever heartthrob. Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach, a Miss Universe semi-finalist, actress and host, along with their wonder twins, Andres and Atasha, are leading the renaissance of much-missed situation comedy television fare with their first-ever TV series together, Da Pers Family.
Muhlach said, “Before all the dramas that are staples nowadays, there was a time when every night during prime time on television, audiences got to watch situation comedies. These sitcoms brought families together in their living rooms, sharing quality time, laughing out loud and relating to the characters we portrayed. I want to bring back that enjoyable experience. ‘Yung after dinner, TV time na tapos sitcom. Ang saya nun, di ba? Ang gaan (After dinner, it’s TV time with a sitcom. That’s happiness, right? It’s light-hearted). You go to sleep with a smile on your face. And what’s more, you are with the people you love the most na nagtatawanan (laughing together). Precious ‘yun.”
It was Aga who called his friends, Oki Doki Doc director Danni Caparas and head writer Rhandy Reyes, to help him realize the renaissance of the sitcom genre, infused with many millennial and Gen Z elements.
Familiar and fresh,
Da Pers Family revolves around the Persival family and their struggling business, The Bake Haus of You, owned by Aga and Charlene’s characters. A tempest brews when Aga’s former BFF, portrayed by Roderick Paulate, tries to force them out of business, bringing the Persivals closer together as they fight to save their bakery.
In addition to the star power of the House of Muhlach, Da Pers Family marks the highly anticipated reunion of stars from the beloved Oki Doki Doc sitcom. Aside from Paulete, Bayani Agbayani joins the cast, along with Ces Quesada, Heart Ryan, Chad Kinis, Kedebon Colim and Sam Coloso.
Conversation with the Muhlachs
The dynamic twins, Andres and Atasha, are obviously an enhancement of the Muhlach and Gonzalez family line, which made me wonder why no other babies followed after the twins.
“Prior to Charlene and me getting married, the topic of starting a family was, of course, discussed. What we really wanted was just a small one, a baby boy and a girl,” said Aga. “Ang mindset ko kasi, when she became pregnant, isa lang ‘yung baby (My mindset was that when she became pregnant, it would be just one baby). So, when we learned that she was pregnant with twins, it was truly a pleasant surprise and perplexed me at the same time. Ano ‘yun, twins, magkamuha ba talaga sila pareho (Twins, really, will they really look alike)?”
Aga continued, “And then she told me that they have two sacs, so fraternal. Then by the fourth month, I think, we learned na ‘yung isa turtle, ‘yung isa burger. So, mas tuwang-tuwa ako kasi buo na agad ‘yung family namin (that one looks like a turtle and the other like a burger, so I was even more delighted because our family was complete right away).”
Charlene added, “We were truly blessed to have a boy and a girl. We really wanted a small family so that we could be there for every step of their growing up, for all the exciting and wonderful moments.”
Disciplinarian
Regarding who is the disciplinarian and who spoils, the Muhlach parents said it was best to ask the twins about it. Both Andres and Atasha agreed that their dad is more strict and always firm about his decisions. Aga reacted: Naku, mas disciplinarian ang mommy nila. Like, if they want to go out, ako hinahayaan ko sila agad. Si Charlene ang may tanong na ‘why?’ and ‘where are you going.’ Firm ako, yes, pero I always consult Charlene especially for major decisions about them.”
Speaking of decisions, joining show business was a resolution of the twins, which surprised both Aga and Charlene.
“I think growing up, they were comfortable with it because when they were younger, gumagawa na kami ng commercials,” said Charlene. “I knew then that they were curious about it, and individually, they are also creative. So, when it happened, what’s important is that it was their decision. We support them. We are here to guide them. We always tell them, respect everyone, be kind and love your work.
When asked about their parents’ favorite movies, Andres and Atasha responded. The daughter said, “For my mom, it’s definitely Dyesebel. As for my dad’s movies, my favorites are Kailangan Kita and Bagets.”
Andres also shares the same favorite movies as his sister, with Dubai added from his dad’s body of work.
With a lovely and happy cast, congenial and jovial energy, and the perfect mix of the familiar and the fresh, Da Pers Family will fulfill its significant role in bringing back the situational comedy genre to tickle the funny bones and warm the hearts of television audiences.
Catch Da Pers Family every Sunday, starting 21 July at 7:15 p.m. on TV5, with catch-up airings on Sari-Sari Channel Mondays at 7 p.m.