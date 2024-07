A food lovers delight, Lasa Filipino Restaurant in Busay, Cebu delivers every viand delectably. From lechon sisig, pochero to grilled tuna panga, or if you're craving more, try ampalaya guisado or chopsuey with pansit which are highly recommended by its patrons.

Service? The staff and owners are courteous and deliver it exceptionally.

Ambiance? It's as if you're dining in the sky while you are overlooking the whole Busay City.

A must-visit restaurant when you are in Cebu. | via Patricia Ramirez