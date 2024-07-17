VP Sara to DepEd officials: Stay until removed

Vice President and outgoing Secretary of the Department of Education on Wednesday said she told all education officials to remain in their posts until her successor, Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara replaces them.

On Tuesday, two DepEd undersecretaries and three assistant secretaries have tendered their resignation from the agency.

One of those who resigned is undersecretary Michael Poa, who is also serving as Duterte's chief of staff and spokesperson in the DepEd.

Duterte told reporters in Cebu City that was her order to the DepEd officials when she met met with them for dinner after she announced her decision to resign from the department last month.

"I told them, please stay until the new secretary will remove you because, otherwise, it will be detrimental to the department," she said in her native dialect.

Duterte however acknowledged that some of them have already said they are leaving or have filed their resignation.

Aside from Poa, those who resigned their posts are Undersecretary for Administration Nolasco Mempin, Assistant Secretary for Procurement Reynold Munsayac, Assistant Secretary for Administration Noel Baluyan and Assistant Secretary-Office of the Secretary Sunshine Fajarda.

Duterte said two of those who decided to resign will still work for her at the Office of the Vice President, though she declined to name them. Prior to his appointment to the DepEd, Munsayac served as spokesperson of the Office of the Vice President, while Poa was the concurrent spokesperson of the OVP when Munsayac transferred to DepEd.

Meanwhile, Duterte said she had yet to meet with Angara due to their busy schedule but she said a short meeting between them had been arranged today, Thursday.

"I was able to set a short meeting with him before tomorrow right before the turnover. As soon as our President named our new secretary, we already acceded to a turnover meeting with the different undersecretaries and assistant secretaries called for by Secretary Angara," the Vice President added.

Last 2 July, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. named Angara as the new DepEd chief.