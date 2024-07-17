VP Sara lauds successful ‘Palaro’

Vice President and outgoing Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte expressed gratitude to education partners and stakeholders for their support in a successful Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to local government units, other government offices, and private sector partners for your all-out support to Department of Education events in Cebu, including the Palarong Pambansa,” Duterte said during the closing ceremony.

Duterte congratulated all athletes who participated.

“To all the skilled and disciplined athletes who participated in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 — congratulations to all of you,” said Duterte, as she also urged Cebuanos to carry their distinct trait of “garbo,” or pride, back to their communities.

Duterte highlighted pride in culture, language, talent, faith and family.

“It is the same ‘garbo’ that we should always take to heart as we pursue life with excellence, integrity, values, and enduring love of country,” said the Vice President.

Duterte also expressed thanks to parents, athletes and coaches, teachers, non-teaching personnel, technical support staff, and the entire DepEd.