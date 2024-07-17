Vaults inside POGO private resort yield nothing

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Pampanga Police opened the two vaults seized from a bedroom inside a private resort in Porac on Monday and found nothing inside.

According to Pampanga Police Information Officer Lt. Col. Jaime Edejer, the two black steel vaults were opened by virtue of a supplemental order issued by acting Executive Judge Mary Jane Dacara-Buenaventura of the Regional Trial Court’s Third Judicial Region in Pampanga.

The two vaults were seized inside the bedroom of Katherine Cassandra Li Ong, a respondent in a human trafficking case from the same supplemental order issued by Judge Buenaventura. The area where the vaults were found was inside the raided mansion in Barangay Senyora in Porac.

The mansion is allegedly used by the owners of the Lucky South 99 POGO hub in Porac and Zun Yuan Technology in Bamban, Tarlac. During the raid of the mansion, authorities found an underground tunnel that connected the main mansion to a villa through a man-made lake that has an indoor firing range and a helipad.

Ong is listed as a Filipino incorporator of Whirlwind Corp., according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents. Another incorporator of Lucky South, Stephanie Mascarenas stated during a hearing that Ong also managed the Lucky South 99, where Whirlwind is the lessor.

Two other incorporators of Whirlwind and Lucky South were listed, Chinese nationals Jing Gu and Xiang Tan.

According to female caretakers of the mansion, Ong is reportedly the girlfriend of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s brother.