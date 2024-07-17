Tight security net in place for SoNA

As anticipation builds ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA), security preparations are at their peak to ensure a safe and orderly event.

Scheduled to take place at the Batasang Pambansa complex on Monday, the annual address to the nation is not only a pivotal moment for governance but a focal point for security measures aimed at safeguarding attendees and maintaining public order.

In light of the failed assassination try on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies are expected to implement stringent protocols.

These include thorough background checks, controlled access points, and heightened surveillance throughout the vicinity of the Batasang Pambansa. Security personnel will be strategically deployed to oversee crowd control and swiftly respond to any emergencies.

The PNP said security preparations are in place with 22,000 officers expected to be deployed to enforce law and order.

Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City has been designated as a no-rally zone, but protesters may be allowed to gather until Tandang Sora.

Without rally permits, PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo said that groups could hold their rallies at the Quezon Memorial Circle or the University of the Philippines.

Police are expected to use advanced technology. Surveillance cameras, drone monitoring, and electronic scanning systems are expected to be deployed to enhance situational awareness and preemptively identify potential security risks.

Traffic is expected to be heavy in and around the Batasang Pambansa due to road closures. Alternate routes have been devised to minimize disruptions and facilitate smooth traffic flow.

More than 2,000 attendees are expected at the SoNA, which the President said would take only one hour.

On Wednesday, Marcos began finalizing his third SoNA, the Presidential Communications Office said.

“The President is on top of finalizing his SoNA. He has no engagements today because he is preparing for the SoNA,” the PCO said in a Viber message to Palace reporters.

The SoNA will be directed by the state-owned Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM), which regularly covers and televises the President’s events.

“There are many issues we need to discuss. So, the SoNA is really a report to the nation,” Marcos said in a media interview in Montalban, Rizal last week.

“Honestly, the biggest challenge for us is fitting everything into a one-hour speech. So, what we did is we prepared a brief, about this thick, which is a detailed report to the nation,” he said.

Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Tuesday the House of Representatives is “more than ready” to set “a grand stage” for the President’s third SoNA.

“The anticipation within the hallowed halls of this august chamber is palpable as we stand ready to hear and appreciate the accomplishments of the Marcos administration,” Romualdez said.