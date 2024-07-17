Tiger gives it another go

TROON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Five years after winning his last major championship, Tiger Woods has said he is “busting it” in the gym and ready to mount a challenge for the Claret Jug when the British Open gets underway at Royal Troon on Thursday.

The 48-year-old also dismissed suggestions that he should retire from the game.

Woods won the last of his 15 majors at the 2019 Masters with his most recent professional victory coming later that year at the Zozo Championship.

And there is little doubt he has struggled since 2021 when he was in a car accident that almost led to him losing his right leg.

When he missed the cut at last month’s US Open, former World No. 1 Colin Montgomerie, who famously never won a major, suggested it was time for the 82-time PGA Tour event winner to quit.

“There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go,” said the Scotsman.

“Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”