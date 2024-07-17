The Perfect 10: Nadia Comaneci's Olympic Legacy

On July 18, 1976, 14-year-old Nadia Comaneci etched her name in Olympic history by scoring the first perfect 10 in gymnastics at the Montreal Games. The Romanian prodigy's flawless uneven bars routine left judges with no choice but to award the unprecedented score, which the scoreboard could only display as "1.00" due to technical limitations. This historic moment was just the beginning, as Comaneci went on to receive seven perfect 10s during the 1976 Olympics, securing three gold medals.

Comaneci's impact on gymnastics was profound. Her "Nadia touch," as she calls it, involved adding amplitude to every skill in the compulsory routines, setting her apart from competitors. She also introduced groundbreaking elements like the Comaneci salto, which remains highly difficult even by today's standards. Looking back nearly 50 years later, Comaneci marvels at her younger self's courage and determination, saying, "I look at that 14-year-old like it's not me."

The Romanian gymnast's career continued to flourish, with two more gold medals at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Her total Olympic medal count stands at an impressive nine, including five golds. Today, at 62, Comaneci remains connected to the world of gymnastics alongside her husband, Bart Conner, a former American Olympic gymnast and two-time gold medalist.

Together, Comaneci and Conner own and operate the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy in Norman, Oklahoma. Beyond their involvement in competitive gymnastics, the couple is deeply committed to the Special Olympics, working to transform lives through sports for people with intellectual disabilities. Their journey from Olympic champions to advocates for inclusive athletics showcases the enduring impact of their perfect performances.

