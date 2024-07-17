The Global Crisis of Physical Inactivity: A Ticking Time Bomb for Public Health

According to a recent study by the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly one-third of adults worldwide – approximately 1.8 billion people – did not meet recommended levels of physical activity in 2022. This represents a worrying 5 percentage point increase in physical inactivity since 2010. If current trends continue, inactivity levels are projected to rise to 35% by 2030, putting the world off track from meeting global targets to reduce physical inactivity.

The study, published in The Lancet Global Health, highlights significant disparities in physical activity levels. The highest rates of inactivity were observed in the high-income Asia Pacific region (48%) and South Asia (45%). Women globally are less active than men, with inactivity rates of 34% compared to 29%. People over 60 are also less active than other adults, emphasizing the need for targeted interventions for older populations.

Physical inactivity poses a serious threat to global health, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and certain cancers. WHO recommends that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, calls for renewed commitment to increasing physical activity levels, including strengthened policies and increased funding.

In response to these findings, WHO urges countries to implement policies that promote and enable physical activity through community sports, active recreation, and sustainable transportation. Dr. Fiona Bull, Head of the WHO Unit for Physical Activity, emphasizes the need for a "whole-of-society approach" to create environments that make it easier and safer for everyone to be more active in ways they enjoy.

Source: World Health Organization (WHO) news release and fact sheet on physical activity.