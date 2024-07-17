Tacos with a Pinoy twist

In the heart of Makati City’s vibrant Poblacion district is Compañeros, a Mexican cuisine restaurant with a Filipino twist.
This spot offers an avant-garde, chef-driven take on Mexican street tacos, spotlighting Filipino cuisine while paying homage to the traditional taquerias of Mexico.
Compañeros is the brainchild of Philip Gonda and Regine Estillore-Gonda, a husband-wife duo who are lawyers by profession and passionate foodies at heart.
Their journey into the culinary world began with a dream of running a small food cart serving budget-friendly, food truck-style tacos. Without a culinary background, they sought the expertise of chef Kevin David, a young Filipino chef with a love for Mexican cuisine, who worked in Michelin restaurants in the US and ran a private dining concept, Idalia Manila.
Vibing, Chilling, TACO-ing
The owners envisioned Compañeros as a community where people feel loved and aimed to highlight that Filipino food is among the best in the world, using one of the most beloved comfort foods as their platform: Tacos.
The restaurant’s aesthetic is inspired by street culture and the vibe of Harajuku and Itaewon, featuring graffiti, street art and modern luxury streetwear. The brand colors — blue, red, white and yellow — subtly honor the Philippine flag.
The DAILY TRIBUNE sampled five of Compañeros’ tacos, starting with my personal favorite: the Al Pastor Filipino Pork BBQ. As someone who isn’t typically a taco lover, this dish won me over. It features slow-roasted pork on a trompo with Compañeros BBQ sauce, grilled pineapples and spiced vinegar aioli.
Next was the Compañeros Quesabirria, followed by the Tapa Carne Asada made with premium Australian ribeye, the OG Pork Sisig and the Crispy Fish, which used Filipino beer-battered seasonal local fish.
Compañeros is located at Unit 6, Ground Floor and Mezzanine, Matheus Building, Poblacion, Makati City.