Tacos with a Pinoy twist

In the heart of Makati City’s vibrant Poblacion district is Compañeros, a Mexican cuisine restaurant with a Filipino twist.

This spot offers an avant-garde, chef-driven take on Mexican street tacos, spotlighting Filipino cuisine while paying homage to the traditional taquerias of Mexico.

Compañeros is the brainchild of Philip Gonda and Regine Estillore-Gonda, a husband-wife duo who are lawyers by profession and passionate foodies at heart.

Their journey into the culinary world began with a dream of running a small food cart serving budget-friendly, food truck-style tacos. Without a culinary background, they sought the expertise of chef Kevin David, a young Filipino chef with a love for Mexican cuisine, who worked in Michelin restaurants in the US and ran a private dining concept, Idalia Manila.