Strong Group buries Malaysia

Strong Group-Pilipinas sank 11 triples on its way to an 89-54 win over Malaysia on Wednesday in the 43rd William Jones Cup at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

The Philippines now joins Chinese Taipei-A as the only undefeated teams in the tournament with similar 4-0 win-loss records.

Strong Group went on a 9-0 run at the end of the third quarter to establish a 61-48 lead and never looked back.

The Philippines recorded its biggest lead at 29 points, 81-52, with four minutes and seven seconds left in the fourth quarter after incoming NorthPort guard Dave Ildefonso connected from downtown.

Strong Group moved the ball around with 25 assists and made the Malaysians commit 23 turnovers.

Former San Miguel Beer import Chris McCullough led Strong Group with 16 points and five rebounds while Rhenz Abando had a double-double game of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

John Wesley Murray II led Malaysia with 25 points as it absorbed its first loss in four games.

The Philippines will be gunning for a fifth straight win as it faces Future Sports USA on Friday at 1 p.m. at the same venue.

The Americans recently lost to the United Arab Emirates, 63-77, last Wednesday and currently have a 1-4 record in eighth place.