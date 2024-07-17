State of calamity declared in Maguindanao del Sur

General Santos City—A State of Calamity has been declared in Maguindanao del Sur due to recent flooding. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan declared the state of calamity Tuesday, July 16, after more than 50 percent of localities were affected by continuous rains.

The Provincial Risk Reduction and Disaster Management Council reported significant impacts on agriculture, businesses, and other sectors. Nearly all barangays, especially in the province's interior, have suffered from the flooding.

Local government relief efforts were supplemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which promptly dispatched contingency kits. The provincial government is yet to conduct a formal damage assessment. The Local School Board plans to meet to determine the extent of damage to schools and the number of affected residents.