St. Luke’s to build P18-B hospital in Parañaque

St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC), recently accredited as lead medical tourism facility in the Philippines, is set to invest P18 billion to build a new hospital in Parañaque City.

Located in Aseana City complex, this upcoming hospital will mark the third major facility under SLMC’s portfolio, joining its renowned hospitals in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

“The Parañaque facility is going to be a 450-bed hospital, as big and as modern as Global (BGC hospital). The cost is P18 billion,” SLMC president Dennis Serrano said at a press conference held on Monday.