SM Store 3-Day Sale is back!

SM Store is thrilled to announce that the biggest sale of the year is back in town -- the SM Store 3-Day Sale!

From 19 to 21 July, expect bigger and fresher deals at SM Store Calamba, Cebu, Dasmarinas, Lanang, Lipa, Manila, Masinag, Mindpro Zamboanga, Naga, and Sucat, and enjoy stackable discounts of up to 70 percent off on select items.

Meanwhile, SM Store North EDSA gets special early access to 3-Day Sale starting 17 to 18 July, making it an exclusive week-long sale event.

Here are some exciting offers every SM Store shopper out there can enjoy this July!

50% OFF on select everyday essentials

Your favorite items are ON SALE from July 19 to 21! Get discounts on select SM Store items like fashion, home, beauty, toys, stationery, pet essentials, and more at participating branches this 3 Day Sale! Take this opportunity to shop for your kids’ school items too, and complete their school supplies just in time for back to school!

EXTRA 10% OFF using your SMAC

SMAC cardholders get an extra advantage this 3 Day Sale! SMAC Prestige cardholders get EXTRA 10% OFF on Prestige Friday July 19, while SMAC members get an EXTRA 10% OFF from July 20 to 21 at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. only. Don’t forget to bring your SMAC to enjoy stackable discounts of up to 70% OFF.

Exclusive Offers from bank partners

If you’re a BDO, BPI, or Metrobank cardholder, we have even better news! You can also get up to EXTRA 10% OFF with a minimum purchase requirement if you shop at SM Store this 3-Day Sale! Don’t miss this exclusive offer that you can only use at participating branches.

Get a Hydrofresh Tumbler and a Bluetooth Karaoke for a special price

Exclusive only to participating branches, you can buy a Hydrofresh Tumbler for only P299 from its regular price of P399– just shop a minimum P2,000 single-receipt purchase at SM Store. Plus, get a GADGETS Mini Karaoke with 2 Wireless Mic for half its price at only P799 with a minimum P3,000 single-receipt spend. These special deals are only available this 3 Day Sale!

A chance to win exciting prizes at the What’s in the Bag game

There’s more to enjoy at SM Store– with a minimum P3,000 single-receipt purchase, you’re automatically qualified to play the What’s in the Bag game. Just pick a mystery bag and get a chance to win up to 10,000 worth of shopping money that you can use to shop for more at SM Store!