Shipping it forward

I received a message from an unknown number. It was Van, he said, I interviewed him during the pandemic as one of the students greatly affected by distance learning.

Van was a consistent honor student, very diligent and resourceful, but this meant nothing since he needed a tablet or computer to cope with the requirements of distance learning back then. His urgent need of a gadget to keep up with school work may have limited him but it did not stop him from finding ways to get one. Pushed by his dreams, Van started posting his situation online, seeking donations via GCash to raise funds for a gadget.

I saw his post and took the opportunity to help him by writing a news story and connecting him to those with the ability to buy him what he needed. Senator Bong Go responded and gave him a tablet which helped him with his online learning. After a while, I thought I’d done my part and life moved on.

During its 50th anniversary, not only did the PPA inaugurate five port infrastructure projects but it gave out gifts to passengers and communities near ports nationwide.

Fast forward to 2024. Now go back to my first paragraph. Yes, Van is graduating with high honors — cum laude. Since he did not quit despite the challenges, his dreams are now turning to reality, his visions are getting clearer, his life is starting to change.

Sometimes we do not notice that our actions impact other people’s lives. Sometimes we are unaware of what we do but every act of kindness, no matter how small, can create a ripple effect that spreads positivity far and wide. When we choose to help others we are not only choosing to brighten up their day but we are also choosing to give ourselves a sense of purpose and fulfillment.

Speaking of the ripple effect, another government agency known for giving back to the people is the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

During its 50th anniversary, not only did the PPA inaugurate five port infrastructure projects but it gave out gifts to passengers and communities near ports nationwide.

At the PPA ports in Palawan, solar lights and bags of school supplies were given to the public schools in Barangay Pagkakaisa; ports in Northern Luzon gave away sacks of rice and food packs to the communities near the port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte; the port of Batangas gave back to senior citizens and cancer patients with cash donations; the port of Mindoro gave out school supplies, groceries, and sacks of rice to the people of Baco, Oriental Mindoro who are frequent sea passengers; the Bicol, Bohol and Bacolod ports gave financial assistance and toiletries to youth in need; while the port of Zamboanga contributed 21 liters of blood collected in a blood-letting activity.

Ports aside from connecting the Philippine islands locally and internationally also function as bridges to people from all walks of life through a brand of Filipino service dedicated to passion in excellence and warmth in hospitality.

Imagine a world where everyone contributes a little bit of goodness every day — the smallest actions can make the biggest difference in someone else’s life. You’ll never know how far you can go.

Good deeds have a way of coming back in unexpected ways. The joy of helping others often finds its way back into our lives — that’s the beauty of paying it forward. Remember, what goes around comes around and we are all in the same (relation, friend, court) ship and boat!