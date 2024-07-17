SERIOUS BUSINESS: Petro Gazz brings back tried-and-tested Cuban import

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

2 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Zus Coffee

4 p.m. — Akari vs Capital1

6 p.m. — Cignal vs Choco Mucho

Petro Gazz sets its three-peat bid in motion against rebuilding Zus Coffee as the spotlight in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference turns to Pool B teams today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Winners of the last two editions of the import-flavored tournament, the Angels are bringing in a familiar weapon in Cuban Wilma Salas to try and extend their reign.

Salas returns to action for Petro Gazz in the 2 p.m. curtain-raiser, five years since she and the late American reinforcement Janisa Johnson powered the club to its first-even PVL crown at the expense of favored Creamline.

The Angels ruled the 2022 edition behind American import Lindsey Vander Weide before the league skipped the staging of the competition last year.

Lots have changed since Salas’ last Philippine stint but the Angels remain the mid-season competition’s team to beat parading an intact lineup led by All-Filipino Conference (AFC) Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle, Jonah Sabete, Remy Palma, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips and main setter Djanel Cheng with Japanese mentor Koji Tsuzurabara.

The Thunderbelles, on the other hand, hope to turn their fortune around after a winless campaign in the AFC when they carried the Strong Group Athletics brand.

Zus Coffee will field a promising young crew under new coach Jerry Yee backed by Japanese import Asaka Tamaru of reigning Invitational Conference champions Kurashiki Ablaze.

Gayle Pascual, Jade Gentapa, Michelle Gamit and setter Cloanne Mondonedo banner the core of the Thunderbelles with rookies Shayra Ancheta and Nikka Yandoc expected to make their debuts.

However, No. 1 overall pick Thea Gagate won’t see action for Zus Coffee until she finishes her duties with Alas Pilipinas.

Meanwhile, Capital1 and Akari battle at 4 p.m. while Cignal and Choco Mucho square off in the nightcap at 6 p.m.

Attention will also be on the Solar Spikers with No. 2 pick Leila Cruz showing what she can bring to the table for the Milka and Mandy Romero-owned franchise.

The opposite spiker will team up with Russian import Marina Tushova and other rookie picks libero Roma Mae Doromal and Giliana Torres along with veterans Jorelle Singh and setter Iris Tolenada.

Revamped Chargers will usher in a new era under Japanese coach Taka Minowa, who was plucked from sister-team Nxled during an offseason switch, along with Ivy Lacsina and Dani Ravena.

Grethcel Soltones and Ced Domingo will play more active roles on offense with national team members Faith Nisperos and Fifi Sharma unavailable. American Oluoma Okaro is Akari’s foreign guest player.

On the other hand, AFC runners-up Flying Titans try their luck at winning the elusive crown behind Greek import Zoi Faki and offseason acquisition Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

Holdovers Royse Tubino, Isa Molde, playmaker Mars Alba and Maddie Madayag look to help Choco Mucho overcome the absence of Alas members Sisi Rondina and Cherry Nunag.

The HD Spikers will be missing national team members libero Dawn Macandili and Vanie Gandler as well as military personnel Jovelyn Gonzaga.

But Cignal remains a competitive squad with Venezuelan reinforcement MJ Perez, Ces Molina, Riri Meneses, and setter Gel Cayuna.