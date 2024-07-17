Senator receives death threats for probing Alice Guo

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian reported to the police threats to his life supposedly due to his active involvement in the Senate investigation of Alice Guo and illegal POGOs.

“I am writing to formally report an incident involving threats made against my life. These threats appear to be a consequence of my active participation in the investigation on the POGOs connected to Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban and the Guo family,” the senator said in the letter dated 4 July.

The senator addressed the letter to the Pasay City Police Station through its substation commander, Police Major Benjamin Mandane.

In the letter, Gatchalian formally requested the Pasay City Police to conduct a thorough investigation on the matter.

“I urge you to take swift action to ensure the safety of myself and those associated with me,” he wrote.

It was Gatchalian who first divulged the possibility that suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and Chinese national Guo Hua Ping are one and the same person.