Schneider Electric unveils scalable decarbonization roadmap for local manufacturing sector

To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality, French digital automation and energy management firm Schneider Electric recently laid out a scalable decarbonization roadmap for the local manufacturing industry.

The blueprint outlines four key strategies that the sector can gradually implement to reduce its carbon footprint. These are electrifying operations through microgrid optimization, reducing energy consumption through digitalization and automation, replacing energy sources with renewable energy such as solar energy, wind power, and hydropower, engaging the entire value chain to design and build for sustainability and offset carbon emissions, and enabling a circular economy.

According to Dr. Song Pei Chua, Business Development Manager for Chemicals at Schneider Electric East Asia, the company's approach to decarbonization involves not only changing energy supply but also optimizing processes through electrification.

”Strategic planning, digitization, and a steadfast commitment to efficiency and sustainability are at the core of manufacturing and industrial operations,” she added.

The road map was unveiled during the recent Go Industry 2024: Driving Towards a Net Zero Industry event held in Laguna.

Moreover, Schneider Electric donated P5 million worth of assistance for the modernization of training and facilities at the Dualtech Training Center Foundation, a TESDA-accredited not-for-profit technical-vocational school offering a two-year Electromechanics Technology course combining electrical, mechanical, and electronics disciplines.