SB19 RETURNS WITH ‘MAPA’ ON ‘THE FIRST TAKE’

SB19, who recently made headlines by surpassing 100 million views on their official lyric video for “MAPA,” is back on “THE FIRST TAKE” with a new performance of another hit song.

Following their viral hit “GENTO,” which they performed during their debut on YouTube channel “THE FIRST TAKE” on July 1st, their second performance video for “MAPA” premiered on July 15th (Monday) at 9:00 pm, Manila time.

For their second performance on “THE FIRST TAKE,” SB19 will showcase the emotional song “MAPA,” a stark contrast to the explosive “GENTO.” This performance not only demands attention for their delivery but also for the heart-warming lyrics dedicated to their parents and parent figures.

“We’re excited to share a different version of ‘MAPA’ with both local and international audiences through ‘THE FIRST TAKE,’” shares SB19 in a press statement. “We’re honored to showcase Filipino music on a platform with a reputable track record of elevating global artists. Mad props to ‘THE FIRST TAKE’ for giving us the opportunity to share our cultural and musical sensibilities in ways that are both challenging and exciting.”

“THE FIRST TAKE” is a Japanese YouTube channel that invites top singers and artists from around the world to perform a song recorded in one take. Videos are filmed in a studio, featuring shots of the performing artist with a microphone against a typically white background.

On the other hand, SB19 is the first Southeast Asian group and the first Filipino artists to be invited to this influential music media outlet. They recently trended on X following the announcement of their return to “THE FIRST TAKE.”

SB19, who held their first concert in Japan at Tokorozawa Sakura Town on 29 April and achieved great success, continues to grow their fandom both domestically and internationally. Following their debut performance of “GENTO” on “THE FIRST TAKE” as the first Filipino artists to be featured, the video has surpassed two million views. In response, the members released a thank-you video to their global fans, saying, “We have come this far thanks to the support of all the A’TIN.” This has garnered even more attention ahead of their return.