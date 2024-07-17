Ruru Madrid grateful for ‘Black Rider’ run

After its successful eight month run (6 November 2023 to 26 July 2024) on GMA prime, Black Rider lead actor Ruru Madrid is nothing but thankful for all the blessings and lessons he learned from this major project.

“Minsan sa buhay natin, talagang parang madami tayong pagdadaanang mga pagsubok to the point na parang tinatapakan na tayo, to the point na parang pinipilit tayong ibaon. Pero nasa atin kung hahayaan nating magpakain doon sa depresyon na ‘yon, o doon sa pagsubok na ‘yon, o sa kalungkutan na ‘yon (Life is really full of challenges and it’s up to us — if we let all the negativity happen or stand up and fight),” Ruru said.

Tagged as the Kapuso Primetime action hero, Ruru said that the show also helped him realize a lot of things and angles in life he never saw existed.

“Kahit na siya si Black Rider, kailangan niya pa rin ng tulong ng mga kaibigan niya, especially ng nanay niya, ng mga taong nakapaligid sa kanya. Kumbaga, hindi niya pwedeng akuin lahat ng mga kalaban niya kasi hindi niya ito kakayanin. Not all the time, kakayanin ko magisa. May mga pagkakataong kakailanganin ko rin ‘yung mga taong malapit sa ‘kin (Even Black Rider sought the help of his family and loved ones, no one can do it alone),” he added.

And its lessons for its audiences, “Kahit naman sino, pwedeng maging hero eh. Hindi mo kailangang may kapangyarihan, maging si Superman ka para maging hero.

Kahit na sa simpleng makatulong ka lang sa kapwa mo, makapagbigay ka ng aral, makapagbigay ka ng inspirasyon, hero ka na (Anyone can be a hero. You don’t have to be superman to be a hero. Even the simplest form of helping others can serve as an inspiration),” he said.

The show won a Bronze medal in the prestigious New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2024. It is the only entertainment program from GMA Network that was recognized. New York Festivals TV & Film also awarded six documentaries and special reports from GMA Public Affairs and GMA News. Ruru dedicated the win to unsung heroes.

Joining the star-studded cast are Jon Lucas, Raymond Bagatsing, Rio Locsin, Herlene Budol, Empoy, and many more.

Michelle Dee, Angeli Khang, Isko Moreno, Joaquin Domagoso, and more also appeared on the show.

Black Rider begins its finale week on 22 July on GMA Prime.