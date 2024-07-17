Royal rumble nina John Estrada, Priscilla Mereilles at Janice de Belen nagsimula na

Tila may royal rumble sa pagitan ng tatlong controversial celebrities ngayon.

We’re referring to John Estrada, Priscilla Mereilles and Janice de Belen na laman ng social media ngayon.

Nagpunta si John sa Boracay para magpahinga. Nag-react bigla si Priscilla sa post niya and mentioned Lily Hallman.

As expected, nagdenay si John na may relasyon siya kay Lily Hallman.

“I am not in a relationship with Lily Hallman,” diretsong say ni John.

“Priscilla and I have mutually agreed to take a break for quite some time now. There’s more to the story but the last thing I want to do is to hurt the people I love. I want to make it clear that I am not in a relationship with Lily Hallman or any other woman for that matter. I just met her in Boracay. I had a short break from work and felt the need for a breather. This is a private family matter that’s why I ask for privacy as we deal with this. Thank you!,” dagdag pa niyang paliwanag.

Agad-agad namang nag-react si Priscilla at itinangging may mutual agreement sila ni John.

“I am deeply shocked and disheartened by Mr. Estrada’s recent public statement,” say ni Priscilla.

“To clarify, there was never any mutual agreement regarding our separation. We were married when I left the Philippines, and we remain married as of this time. While there is indeed more to this story, it is not the appropriate time to delve into those details. Regardless of what those may be, however, it won’t change the course of faith,” dagdag pa niya.

Pinasalamatan din ni Priscilla ang kanyang mga supporters.

“I appreciate your constant support, kindness, and love during this difficult time. I trust that, in due course, all will be resolved appropriately. Thank you for your understanding,” say niya.

Samantala, tila ginamit naman ni Janice de Belen ang sitwasyon para magpatutsada kay Priscilla. Obvious na obvious kasi na until now ay bitter pa rin siya sa former beauty queen dahil inagaw nito si John sa kanya.

Sa isang post, ipinakita ni Janice ang kahulugan ng salitang karma.

“Karma: No need for revenge. Just sit back and wait. Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves and if you are lucky. It will let you watch.”

Aminin man o hindi ni Janice ay patama niya iyon kay Priscilla. Until now kasi ay bitter pa rin siya sa former beauty queen.