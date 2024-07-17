Police and DTI bust P5M of illegal vapes in Pasay

The Southern Police District Special Operations Unit and the Department of Trade and Industry - Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (DTI-FTEB) conducted simultaneous operations against two establishments in Pasay City on Tuesday evening that resulted in the confiscation of over ₱5 million worth of illegal vape products.

The joint operation was the result of an extensive case build-up and surveillance by the two agencies. They targeted two establishments - one along J. Silva corner Aurora St. and the other in Barangay 102.

The establishments were found to have violated Section 9 of Republic Act 11900, covering the sale of vape products, as well as Department Administrative Order No. 22-16, Series of 2022, Rule 6, Section 1(j). Both violations carry administrative sanctions.

DTI-FTEB conducted an inventory and confiscated evidence totaling 9,359 units of Flava vape products in different flavors or variants. The total estimated market value of the confiscated items was approximately ₱5,147,450.00.

Barangay officials from both locations were present to witness the inventory and confiscation process. The products are now in the custody of DTI-FTEB.