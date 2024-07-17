P5M worth of illegal vapes were confiscated by the Southern Police District Special Operations Unit and the Department of Trade and Industry Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (DTI FTEB) in Pasay City last July 16, 2024.
Up in Smoke - P5M worth of illegal vape products were confiscated by the Southern Police District Special Operations Unit and the Department of Trade and Industry Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (DTI FTEB) in Pasay City last July 16, 2024.
METRO

Police and DTI bust P5M of illegal vapes in Pasay

The Southern Police District Special Operations Unit and the Department of Trade and Industry - Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (DTI-FTEB) conducted simultaneous operations against two establishments in Pasay City on Tuesday evening that resulted in the confiscation of over ₱5 million worth of illegal vape products.

The joint operation was the result of an extensive case build-up and surveillance by the two agencies. They targeted two establishments - one along J. Silva corner Aurora St. and the other in Barangay 102.

The establishments were found to have violated Section 9 of Republic Act 11900, covering the sale of vape products, as well as Department Administrative Order No. 22-16, Series of 2022, Rule 6, Section 1(j). Both violations carry administrative sanctions.

DTI-FTEB conducted an inventory and confiscated evidence totaling 9,359 units of Flava vape products in different flavors or variants. The total estimated market value of the confiscated items was approximately ₱5,147,450.00.

Barangay officials from both locations were present to witness the inventory and confiscation process. The products are now in the custody of DTI-FTEB.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph