Pinoys favor food warning labels

A majority of Filipinos favor adopting front-of-package warning labels (FOWL) for food and beverages, according to a Social Weather Stations poll commissioned by the Healthy Philippines Alliance (HPA).

The poll found that 66 percent of Filipinos support a policy requiring warning labels on pre-packaged and ultra-processed products while nearly 40 percent expressed strong support.

Meantime, 62 percent of respondents across demographics and socioeconomic backgrounds believe FOWL are the most effective way to communicate health risks compared to other labeling schemes.

FOWL — as explained by the HPA — are black octagonal labels directly identifying products high in sodium, sugar, and saturated fats. These labels aim to inform consumers about potential health risks associated with excessive consumption.